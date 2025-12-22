The Atlanta Falcons have a running back who has enjoyed a tremendous season, even though the head coach might not be around next year. But in a present sense, the Falcons have the Rams next on Monday Night Football, and a linebacker wants all of the smoke, according to a post on X by Terrin Waack.

“Falcons inside linebacker Divine Deablo on preparing for the Rams: “It's a huge challenge. That's a great football team. … But hey, that's how we like it. Monday night football — what more can you ask for?”

The Falcons will carry a record of 6-9 into the matchup against the Rams, who are 11-4 and coming off a tough division loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Falcons LB Divine Deablo hoping to make impact

Deablo is coming off a game against the Cardinals, where he totaled six tackles and defended two passes. For the season, he has 55 tackles and a career-high six passes defended.

The Raiders grabbed him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent four years with that organization before signing with the Falcons in 2025. He inked a two-year, $14 million contract.

Before the season, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Deablo looks like an avatar, according to Sports Illustrated.

“That’s a great way of describing him,” Morris said. “Brick [Jeff Ulbrich] as the guy outside of the car dealership that’s really long that just blows. He has significant range. He plays with great length. His vision and key diagnosed in the box has looked absolutely outstanding in practice. We’ve been able to watch him in coverage, he does it easy, he moves easily, he is an elite mover. He’s shown me some things in his ability to be able to pressure the passer. And he’s been really impressive what he’s been able to do both in the run game and in coverage.”

Meanwhile, Morris is trying to finish strong to extend his stay in Atlanta. The Falcons could move on from him after a disappointing season. Certainly, Morris believes he’s still part of the team’s future, according to a post on X by Waack.

“Falcons head coach Raheem Morris: “We're talking about our team, setting ourselves up for long-term success.”

Morris certainly could help his cause if Deablo helps the defense come up big against the Rams.