On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for a prime time game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams are looking to get back into the win column after a tough loss against the Seattle Seahawks on the road last week.

On Thursday afternoon, the team released their estimated injury report had they held a practice that day (which they did not), and it included a concerning status update on wide receiver Davante Adams.

“The Rams did not practice on Thursday, but estimated that WR Davante Adams (hamstring), LT Alaric Jackson (knee), RG Kevin Dotson (ankle), DE Braden Fiske (ankle) and CB Josh Wallace (ankle) would not have practiced,” reported Rams insider Sarah Barshop of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams missed the game against the Seahawks last week due to the same hamstring issue, which has been lingering for the star for quite some time.

Overall, the Rams are in a relatively good position as the season enters its home stretch, sitting at 11-4 entering the matchup against the Falcons. However, the loss against the Seahawks took them out of control of the top spot in both the NFC West and the conference overall, meaning at this juncture, the likely scenario appears to be that Los Angeles will have to start out their 2025-26 playoff run on the road as opposed to in the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium.

Still, that isn't set in stone yet, and the Rams will have a good opportunity to get back into the win column against a Falcons team that has long since been eliminated from playoff contention and has struggled to beat good teams this year. In any case, the Rams and Falcons are slated to tip off at 8:15 pm ET on Monday night from Atlanta. The game is set to be carried by ESPN.