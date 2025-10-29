The Houston Texans got off to a rocky start this season. They were 0-3, coming off a divisional loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans' offense looked miserable, which masked how good the defense had been.

However, over the last four games, Houston has begun to resemble the team many expected. They have won three of their last four games, including an 11-point win against the then 5-2 San Francisco 49ers. That was despite playing without Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins, who missed the game with a concussion.

Collins suffered a concussion after taking a hard fall on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. On Monday, Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans refused to update Collins' status for Houston's Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

But on Wednesday, Ryans finally divulged some good news, which ought to be music to fantasy football managers' ears who drafted Collins.

“He's technically still in the concussion protocol. We're expecting him to clear in the next few days,” Ryans said as Texans reporter Aaron Wilson captured.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on status of Nico Collins (concussion protocol, expected to be cleared soon) and Dalton Schultz, not practicing, expected back this week @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/XhsqODp2br — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

Not only does it appear that Collins will play this week, but so too will Christian Kirk.

Kirk, in his first season with Houston, has only played in three games this season due to injury. Both Collins and Kirk would be a welcomed sight for quarterback CJ Stroud, knowing the opponent.

The Texans face a stingy Broncos defense. Denver is 6-2 and in first place in the AFC West, having won five straight. Despite that, the Texans are favored by 1.5 at home on Sunday.

Much of that likely has to do with Broncos' All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain being doubtful to play. If he is unable to go, look for Collins to try and create big plays downfield.

Thus far this season, Collins has disappointed in fantasy. He has surpassed 100 yards only once. Collins has turned 46 targets into 339 yards and three touchdowns, which are more WR2 numbers. Fantasy football managers likely used a late-first or early-second round pick on him. But if Houston's offense comes to life, with a beatable schedule remaining, Collins could still make good on his draft day price tag.