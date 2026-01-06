Now that the regular season is over, the Tennessee Titans are focusing their attention on searching for a new head coach.

Among those who appear to be on the team's radar is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, according to sources of Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Sources: Former Cowboys HC and NBC analyst Jason Garrett is interviewing Friday for the Titans head coaching job,” Schefter shared via a social media post on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

The Titans are long expected to start looking for a new man to run the show from the sidelines, as they fired then-head coach Brian Callahan in October — just six weeks into his second season in the position with Tennessee.

Article Continues Below

Garrett has not been part of an NFL coaching staff since serving as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2021. But he will be mostly known for his tenure as Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2011 to 2019. He won the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2016, though he won just two playoff games during his stint with the Cowboys.

Since getting fired by the Giants, Garrett has found a way to stay close to football, as he's become a studio analyst for NBC's “Football Night in America.” Now, another opportunity to coach in the NFL comes for Garrett, as he looks to make a strong impression with the Titans in his upcoming interview with them.

The Titans have not had a winning season since going 12-5 in the 2021 campaign, which was also the last time they made the playoffs. They have won just six games total since the 2024 campaign.