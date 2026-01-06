The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday, ending an 18-year run that included a Super Bowl championship. The decision followed Baltimore’s Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which eliminated the team from playoff contention. Owner Steve Bisciotti met with Harbaugh for hours before the move, marking the conclusion of one of the longest coaching tenures in the league.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing details on the meeting between Harbaugh and Bisciotti.

“Sources: #Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti spent all day meeting with John Harbaugh. It was a ‘very honest, very open’ conversation that was ‘quite difficult’ at times.

And in the end, like all things, it was just time.”

The move brings an abrupt close to a tenure that shaped much of the Ravens’ modern identity. Harbaugh guided the franchise to 12 playoff appearances, three AFC Championship Games, and a Super Bowl title following the 2012 season, establishing the Ravens as one of the NFL’s most consistent contenders over nearly two decades.

The longtime Ravens head coach’s influence extended beyond wins and losses. He oversaw multiple roster evolutions, navigated quarterback transitions, and helped establish an organizational culture rooted in accountability and competitiveness. Even as the league evolved, the Ravens consistently found themselves in the playoff picture, a testament to the continuity and trust that defined Harbaugh’s tenure. His departure marks the end of an era for a franchise that long measured success by January football and championship expectations.

The Ravens entered the 2025 season with high expectations but struggled to maintain momentum amid injuries and late-game setbacks. An 8–9 finish and a playoff miss ultimately forced organizational reflection as the franchise turned toward the offseason.

With Harbaugh no longer in place, Baltimore now faces a pivotal coaching search aimed at resetting direction while maximizing a roster still built to compete in the AFC, marking the beginning of a new era for the organization.