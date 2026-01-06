Even though the New York Yankees came up short in the playoffs, Aaron Judge was on top of his game. He won his second consecutive AL MVP, and his next gig is the World Baseball Classic in March.

Not only will Judge be playing for Team USA, but he is also the team captain, just as he is with the Yankees. That is to the great delight of his manager, Aaron Boone, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I’m excited for him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday on the YES Network’s Hot Stove program. “I think a player of his magnitude and his caliber, as popular as we’ve seen this tournament become – certainly, last time it was a special, special event.”

“I think the fact that Aaron Judge is captaining the U.S. team, I think it’s the right thing. … I’m excited for him to play in this kind of environment. Hopefully it’s a few weeks [where Judge is] away, and then we get him back.”

This past season, Judge batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs. The World Baseball Classic is scheduled for March 5-17. In addition to Judge, Cal Raleigh, Pete-Crow Armstrong, Gunnar Henderson, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber will be part of Team USA.

The Americans are looking to dethrone the defending champions, Japan, which defeated Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final.

Article Continues Below

Throughout it all, Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone have a respectful relationship .

In all their time together, both Aarons have maintained a mutual respect for one another. Boone has celebrated as a judge for his talent and character. Meanwhile, Judge has spoken fondly of Boone for being a highly effective communicator.

That being said, their relationship was a bit rocky this season when Boone criticized Judge's throwing ability. Also, Judge's season was temporarily hampered by an elbow injury.

Nevertheless, it is obvious that the affection is still there between the manager and the big-time slugger.