Fantasy Football draft season is almost here, and the pre-season hype is easy to fall for. While they mostly won't go in the first round, it's the rookies that could win your league. From Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter to TreVeyon Henderson and Colston Loveland, there are a lot of rookies to parse through for managers. Which rookies will help you win your fantasy football league in 2025?

All of these rookies should be on fantasy football teams after the draft. Their average draft position, ADP, comes from ESPN's live data. If you are drafting late, learn from others' mistakes, grab these rookies early, and go grab a ring.

#1: Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas RB (Fantasy Football ADP: 13.9)

Ashton Jeanty is the top rookie in fantasy football this season because he should get a big workload for a run-heavy team. After a Heisman Trophy nomination at Boise State, Jeanty joins Geno Smith and Pete Carroll in Vegas. Running backs traditionally go early in fantasy drafts, and Jeanty is no different.

The Raiders are in a very tough division, and Jeanty may get beaten up as the season rolls along. But their opening game against the New England Patriots could be a showcase spot for the rookie. If the Raiders are going to be any good this year, Jeanty is a big reason why. He is worth taking a flyer on around his ADP in the second round.

#2: Matthew Golden, Green Bay WR (ADP: 101.2)

The Green Bay Packers finally picked a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. They took Matthew Golden out of Texas 22nd overall, giving Jordan Love another target. With Christian Watson and Jayden Reed injured, Golden should be the top target early in the season.

The issue here is that Love is also injured, but there is optimism that he will be ready for Week 1. If Malik Willis is the Packers' quarterback in Week 1, fantasy football managers will not love having Golden as a starting wide receiver. But by the season's end, Golden could be the top wideout in Green Bay.

#3: Travis Hunter, Jacksonville WR/CB (ADP: 73.7)

Travis Hunter comes in third on the fantasy football rookie rankings because of the uncertainty. There is no question that Golden will be on the field as a wide receiver all season long, barring injury. Regardless of how great the preseason reports are from Jacksonville, the same cannot be said about Travis Hunter. This may come back to bite a lot of fantasy football managers this year, but Hunter is not the top rookie right now.

That goes for anyone not playing with individual defensive players in their league. If managers can get a Shohei Ohtani-type of double production out of Hunter, then he should be the top rookie selected.

#4: Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers RB (ADP: 47.0)

The Los Angeles Chargers remade their running back room this offseason by drafting Omarion Hampton and signing Najee Harris. But the veteran Harris has been sidelined due to a July 4 injury, making Hampton the top running back on the squad. Even without Rashawn Slater for the season, Hampton should be a top fantasy football option this season.

Justin Herbert needs a running back to take the next step forward in his development. Last year, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were solid. But Hampton provides an upside that those two did not. The Chargers will be leaning on him, which means you should, too.

#5: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina WR (ADP: 85.0)

Matthew Golden could be the Packers' top receiver if there are injuries on their roster. The second that Tetairoa McMillian was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, he was their number one wide receiver. After a disappointing rookie year from Xavier Legette, McMillian joins the fray to give Bryce Young another target. McMillian was not a universally loved draft pick by pundits, but he can flash for the Panthers this year.

Drafting McMillian in fantasy football is a bet on Bryce Young, which has not been a smart bet to make so far in his NFL career. But the former top pick turned things around after being benched last season. Another season under Dave Canales should be good for Young, which should put the ball in McMillian's hands more often.

#6: TreVeyon Henderson, New England RB (ADP: 76.3)

Of all of the preseason hype trains in the NFL, there may be none stronger than TreVeyon Henderson. He returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown on his first preseason touch, firing up the Patriots fanbase. Even with Rhamondre Stevenson there grabbing touches, Henderson should be a fantasy football target.

The Patriots took Henderson in the second round after beefing up the offensive line with Will Campbell in the first round. Drake Maye took too many sacks in his rookie year, something that needs to be corrected in Year 2. Henderson can help with that by revitalizing their running game.

#7: Emeka Egubka, Tampa Bay WR (ADP: 128.3)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a five-year playoff streak on the line this year and are in the division to keep it going. Baker Mayfield was solid last year, but he won't have Chris Godwin for a chunk of the year. Someone has to get open when Mike Evans is double-covered. That guy can be Emeka Egbuka, who they drafted out of Ohio State 19th overall.

The Buccaneers have been a steady offense in recent years, and Egbuka can slide right in. He won't have the number-one pressure on him with Evans out there, but he can elevate their offense to get your fantasy football team into the playoffs.

#8: Colston Loveland, Chicago TE (ADP: 126.5)

The Chicago Bears will have a lot of eyes on them this year, especially second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. With Ben Johnson on board as the head coach, their offense should take a step forward. They drafted Colston Loveland 10th overall to give Williams a security blanket, and he should use him in the red zone all season long.

Tight end is not a deep position in fantasy football, so finding the diamond in the rough could change your season. Travis Kelce is not as reliable as he once was, and Brock Bowers is going to go very high. Loveland is a nice, low-cost option to fill your tight end role.

#9: Cam Ward, Tennessee QB (ADP: 162.5)

Cam Ward is the only rookie guaranteed to start for his team in Week 1, making him the top rookie fantasy football quarterback. There are way better options at QB than the first overall pick, but in two-QB leagues, he could be valuable. The Titans will not be good, but maybe Ward can put up some solid stats.

#10: Tyler Warren, Indianapolis TE: (ADP: 132.2)

Tyler Warren was a revelation in the College Football Playoff for Penn State and went 14th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. He could be their top receiver this year, but with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as the quarterbacks, Warren's fantasy football outlook is not strong. Drafting him and stashing him on your bench to see what his ceiling is would be a strong move. But don't expect him to hit the ground running in Week 1.