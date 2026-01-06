For the first time in years, the New York Giants enter an offseason with something far more valuable than cap space or draft position. They have clarity. Well, apart from who their head coach will be. The 2025 season didn’t end with a playoff berth, but it delivered something arguably more important, which is a sense of direction. With a young quarterback flashing legitimate franchise traits and a roster that fought hard, the Giants now face the 2026 NFL Draft as a team trying to accelerate a rebuild that finally feels coherent. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, New York’s early-round haul reflects that shift in mindset. They are set to prioritize offensive firepower and protection around their new quarterback cornerstone.

Season recap

The Giants’ 2025 NFL season unraveled into a 4-13 finish that forced a full organizational reset. It was highlighted by the firing of head coach Brian Daboll following a 2-8 start. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka took over on an interim basis and oversaw a turbulent quarterback situation that rotated between veteran Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart.

A brief three-game winning streak in November under Kafka teased false hope. However, the structural issues remained. New York had a penalty-plagued offense, a pass protection unit that finished top five in sacks allowed, and a defense that slid into the league’s bottom third despite Brian Burns reaching double-digit sacks. Still, the year wasn’t devoid of promise. Wan’Dale Robinson surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, Skattebo emerged as a legitimate backfield option, and Dart’s composure under pressure hinted at developmental upside. Ultimately, the Giants limped to the finish line. They are now armed with a high draft pick and little illusion about where they stand. That's squarely in the midst of a full-scale rebuild under still-general manager Joe Schoen.

Draft needs

Once you believe in your quarterback, the priorities become obvious. The Giants’ top objective entering the 2026 NFL Draft is to surround Dart with the infrastructure he needs to succeed. That starts with offensive weapons. The receiving corps lacked a true difference-maker in 2025. This forced Dart to rely on timing and improvisation rather than matchup advantages. A dynamic playmaker at wide receiver remains a need. That said, so does a reliable running game, especially with Skattebo still recovering from injury.

Protection is just as critical. Sure, the offensive line showed improvement. Still, depth and long-term solutions at tackle remain unresolved. The Giants also must address cornerback depth on defense. This mock draft sends a clear signal, though: offense comes first. Complicating matters is the lack of a third-round pick. That increases the pressure to extract maximum value from early selections.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Giants' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 5: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

This is the pick that will spark debate, and for good reason. Taking a half/running back inside the top five isn’t fashionable. That said, Jeremiyah Love isn’t a traditional back. He’s a weapon. Love brings elite speed, burst, and change-of-direction, paired with natural receiving ability that fits perfectly in today’s NFL. He’s dangerous in space and capable of turning routine touches into explosive gains.

What separates Love from typical speed backs is his instinctive feel for the position. He sees lanes develop, understands leverage, and doesn’t panic behind the line. Yes, his power between the tackles and pass protection need refinement. Those are areas that improve with NFL coaching, though. For the Giants, Love immediately brings backfield promise and can form a potential two-headed beast alongside Skattebo. He also gives Dart a dynamic outlet who can lighten defensive boxes and stress linebackers in coverage.

Round 2, pick 37: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

If Love brings fireworks, Caleb Lomu brings stability. Lomu is still developing, but the foundation is unmistakable. He plays with balance, intelligence, and a finisher’s mentality in the run game. His footwork and anticipation in pass protection suggest a player who understands how to survive on the edge. That's even if his punch timing needs polish.

For a Giants team committed to protecting its quarterback, Lomu makes sense. He may not be a plug-and-play All-Pro on Day One. However, he projects as a starting-caliber tackle in a zone-heavy scheme. Just as importantly, he provides flexibility at a premium position while continuing to raise the overall floor of the offensive line.

Why this draft fits the Giants’ vision

This mock draft tells a clear story: the Giants believe Jaxson Dart is their future. They are willing to invest accordingly. Jeremiyah Love gives the offense explosiveness it lacked. Meanwhile, Caleb Lomu helps ensure Dart isn’t constantly playing behind a compromised pocket. There’s risk in every draft, but this approach aligns resources with philosophy.

Rather than chasing fixes on defense or reacting to past mistakes, New York is leaning into what worked in 2025. That's youth, aggression, and offensive identity. If Dart continues on his current trajectory, this draft class could be remembered as the moment the Giants stopped searching for answers and started building toward contention again.