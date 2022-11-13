Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kyle Kuzma has been huge for the Washington Wizards in their past two games, dropping 36 points on the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday and 23 on the Utah Jazz this Saturday. However, unknown to many, the veteran forward wasn’t at his best in both matches.

Speaking to reporters following the Wizards’ 121-112 win over the Jazz, Kuzma confessed that he’s been dealing with a non-COVID illness since the Dallas game. In fact, in the morning prior to the game with Utah, Kuz said he was feeling “f***ed up,” per Ava Wallace of Washington Post.

Sure enough, that makes Kuzma’s recent performances even more amazing, especially their win against the Mavs. Kuzma played 41 minutes in the said match and finished with 11 rebounds and six dimes on top of his 36 piece. He also shot 53.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep–looking like nowhere near a man who was under the weather at the time.

The 27-year-old forward wasn’t as efficient against the Jazz, perhaps due to his illness bothering him more, but it still didn’t stop him from making his impact felt by Washington.

Hopefully, though, Kyle Kuzma recovers from his illness sooner rather than later. The Wizards are currently riding a three-game winning streak, and if Kuz is in full health, there’s no doubt they’ll be able to extend that streak even more.

Washington has one more game on Sunday, against the Memphis Grizzlies, before getting a two-day break. They then play the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday.