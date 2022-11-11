Published November 11, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

One of the names flying under the radar this season is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. The former Lakers fan-favorite has steadily been improving since he was traded to Washington. During their stunning performance against the Dallas Mavericks, Kuzma had the game of his life, exploding for 36 points.

After the game, Kyle Kuzma made some eye-raising comments on his post-game interview. The Wizards forward said in his interview that he’s been asking the coaching staff to run the offense through him. With rumors of a Bradley Beal trade floating around, this comment by Kuzma is certainly rather interesting. (via Bleacher Report)

“I been telling the coaching staff all year to run the offense through me.”

"I been telling the coaching staff all year to run the offense through me." Talk your talk Kuz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7IHLueQA89 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2022

Kyle Kuzma was part of the now-infamous Russell Westbrook trade between the Wizards and the Lakers last season. Prior to joining Washington, Kuzma steadily showed signs of improvement in LA. In fact, he was one of the key pieces for the Lakers during their championship run in 2020 in the bubble.

That progression continued after Kuzma’s trade to Washington. The forward was handed a bigger role on offense, and he obliged for the Wizards. In his first year on his new team, Kuzma averaged 17.1 points per contest, around five points more than his average the previous year. This season, the forward is averaging 18.8 points per game, seemingly taking another star.

With rumors of a Bradley Beal trade starting to heat up again, the Wizards’ spotlight will inevitably be shifted to Kuzma. After all, if Beal does leave, Kuzma will most likely be the cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.