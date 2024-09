The WNBA has chosen its end-of-season awards winners, via NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year, sources confirm,” Charania reported. “Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson received MVP and Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington won Most Improved Player.”