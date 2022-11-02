FFXIV 6.28 – Patch notes, changes, and more

The critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) entered patch 6.28 after the recently concluded maintenance. This patch includes buffs to various jobs, both in normal content and in PvP. This patch also includes some item changes, as well as various issue fixes. Keep reading to see the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.28

Battle System changes

Various jobs received adjustments to one or more of their actions and traits. The changes are listed below:

Warrior Fell Cleave: Potency increased from 470 to 490 Upheaval: Potency increased from 360 to 370

Reaper Lemure’s Slice: Potency increased from 200 to 220 Plentiful Harvest: Potency changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000 Communion: Potency increased from 1,000 to 1,100

Bard Empyreal Arrow: Potency increased from 200 to 230

Machinist Heat Blast: Potency increased from 180 to 200 Drill: Potency increased from 580 to 600 Air Anchor: Potency increased from 580 to 600 Wildfire: Potency for each weaponskill landed increased from 220 to 240 Chain Saw: Potency increased from 580 to 600

Black Mage Foul: Potency increased from 560 to 600 Xenoglossy: Potency increased from 760 to 800 Enochian: Magic damage increase changed from 20% to 21%

Arcanist/Summoner Fester: Potency increased from 300 to 340 Inferno: Potency increased from 700 to 750 Earthen Fury: Potency increased from 700 to 750 Aerial Blast: Potency increased from 700 to 750

Red Mage Enchanted Riposte: Potency increased from 220 to 280 Enchanted Zwerchhau: Potency increased from 100 to 150, while combo potency increased from 280 to 340 Enchanted Redoublement: Potency increased from 100 to 130, while combo potency increased from 470 to 500 Red Magic Mastery III: Increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.

Sage Phlegma III: Potency increased from 510 to 600



For more specific explanations for action changes and adjustments, head on over to the official FFXIV Job Guide here.

PVP changes

Various changes were also made to the PVP actions for some jobs.

Dark Knight Eventide: Time required to fill the limit gauge increased. Potency changed from 10,000-20,000 to 6,000-24,000

Gunbreaker Draw and Junction: While under the effect of Junction Healer, targets in the area of effect of certain actions will still be healed even if obstructed by objects on the field. Nebula: Potency of reflected damage increased from 3,000 to 4,000 Aurora: Regen potency increased from 3,000 to 4,000 Relentless Rush: Relentless Shrapnel effect now reduces target’s damage by 4%

Monk Snap Punch: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000 Demolish: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000 Riddle of Earth: Recast time reduced from 30 seconds to 25 seconds

Ninja Shukuchi: Hidden effect duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds Huton: Movement speed effect reduced

Bard Powerful Shot: Movement speed while casting increased

Machinist Blast Charge: Movement speed while casting increased Bishop Autoturret: Ground targeting radius increased from 1m to 5m to improve the clarity of targeted area of effect Aether Mortar: Duration of effect that increases the damage a target takes increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds. Barrier effect duration also increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds

Dancer Honing Dance: Damage reduction effect increased from 20% to 25%

Black Mage Soul Resonance: Apocatastasis effect removed

Summoner Ruin III: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000 Astral Impulse: Potency increased from 6,000 to 7,500 Fountain of Fire: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000 Megaflare: Targets in the area of effect now take damage even if obstructed by objects on the field

Red Mage Magick Barrier: HP recovered via healing actions reduced from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Frazzle: Reduced HP recovery effect via healing actions decreased from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Targets in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.

White Mage Afflatus Misery: Range reduced from 30 yalms to 25 yalms Miracle of nature: Range reduced from 15 yalms to 10 yalms

Astrologian The Balance: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Bole: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Arrow: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.



For more specific explanations to the PVP changes, head on over to the official FFXIV PVP Job Guide here.

Crystalline Conflict

Season Three ended with the entrance of Patch 6.28 to FFXIV. Because of this, Season Four will begin. The top 100 players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service. Players who finished in Bronze tier and higher will receive rewards based on their rank. Speaking to the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9, Y:5.7) gives players their rewards. Player rewards can be seen here.

When Season Four begins, all competitors will find themselves five risers below where they finished in Season Three. Their Rising Stars will also be zero at season start.

Item Changes

Various armor sets are now dyeable

Valerian Terror Knight Set (Gladiator, Marauder, Paladin, Warrior, Dark Knight, and Gunbreaker)

Valerian Dragoon set (Lancer and Dragoon)

Valerian Smuggler set (Pugilist, Monk, and Samurai)

Valerian Fusilier set (Archer, Bard, Machinist, and Dancer)

Valerian Rogue set (Rogue and Ninja)

Valerian Shaman set ( Conjurer, White Mage, Scholar, and Astrologian)

Valerian Wizard set (Thaumaturge, Arcanist, Black mage, Summoner, and Red Mage) The armors above drop in The Fractal Continuum (L60 Heavensward Dungeon) and in Neverreap (L60 Heavensward Dungeon)

Valerian Rune Fencer set (Lancer, Dragoon, and Reaper)

Valerian Brawler set (Pugilist, Monk, and Samurai)

Valerian Archer set (Archer, Bard, Machinist, and Dancer)

Valerian Vedette set (Rogue and Ninja)

Valerian Priest set (Conjurer and White Mage)

Valerian Dark Priest set (Arcanist and Summoner)

Xenobian Armor set (Gladiator, Marauder, Paladin, Warrior, Dark Knight, and Gunbreaker) The armors above drop in Castrum Abania (L69 Stormblood Dungeon)



System Changes

As mentioned before, FFXIV Patch 6.28 brings about a new North America Data Center: Dynamis. This data center includes four servers:

Halicarnassus

Maduin

Marilith

Seraph

The housing lottery for these servers starts on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT.

Resolved Issues

An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed.

An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles.

An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members.

An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met.

An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts.

An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PvE or PvP under certain conditions.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Other issues other than the ones listed above were also fixed.

That sums up the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.28.