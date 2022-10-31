FFXIV 6.28 Maintenance Period, new NA Data Center soon

The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is undergoing maintenance to bring in Patch 6.28, which introduces a new North America(NA) Data Center.

For starters, let’s talk about the FFXIV maintenance period. Maintenance for all Worlds starts on October 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM PDT. The maintenance ends on November 1, 2022, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of nine hours of maintenance. During this time, players cannot log in and play the game. While the World maintenance is ongoing, the Lodestone and the Companion app will also undergo maintenance. As Yoshi-P loves reminding the players, rest, play other games, or do other things. Home World Transfer, along with Data Center Travel, will be suspended 30 minutes before the maintenance begins. It will be available again once maintenance ends.

Now, for the new FFXIV Data Center coming to NA. As mentioned in the previous live letter, the Data Center will go online on alongside this patch. The new Data Center’s name is Dynamis, and contains four servers:

Halicarnassus

Maduin

Marilith

Seraph

The introduction of the new Data Center and new servers mean that the housing lottery will begin again on these servers. Housing locations like The Mist are accessible as soon as the Data Center goes live. However, it’s important to note that the housing lottery won’t start immediately. Instead, it starts on Friday, November 4. 2022, at 8:00 AM PDT. Wards 1 through 12 are Free Company plots, while Wards 14 through 24 are for private plots. Free Company representatives must be members of their Free Companies for 30 days or longer before joining the lottery for their Free Company.

Other details about FFXIV Patch 6.28 is still unavailable as of the writing of this article.