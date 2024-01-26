The Moogle Treasure Trove event is back in FFXIV this January 2024, bringing with it new rewards, and new ways to get Tomestones!

The Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Moogle Treasure Trove Event is back again this January 2024, bringing with it new rewards and various new ways to get your Moogle Tomestones.

The #FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove is making a return… with a glow-up! 💅✨ 📅 Part I: Tuesday, Jan. 30 to Monday, Mar. 11 (PT/GMT) Collect irregular tomestones of genesis I by completing specific duties and exchange them for a variety of rewards! 🎁 https://t.co/CU7lRzFlAp pic.twitter.com/3LPM3iZmIN — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 23, 2024

The Moogle Treasure Trove event is a recurring event in FFXIV with no set schedule. This current iteration, however, is different from the rest for two reasons. The first is that this event appears to be the first of a multi-part event. The X (formerly Twitter) post called it Part 1, and the word First in the event title is highlighted. That means that we can expect a second part coming in the future.

The second reason is that the entire event has received an overhaul. In the past, players could only get Tomestones from completing particular dungeons, raids, and PvP fights. Now, players have a variety of ways to get Tomestones. While players can still get Tomestones from doing quests, they can also get them by doing GATEs and participating in Ocean Fishing routes. Players must, however, get at least 1,200 points while Ocean Fishing.

Additionally, this iteration introduces Weekly Objectives, Minimog Challenges, and Ultimog Challenges. For Weekly Objectives, players will receive one objective each week that they must accomplish. Doing so will reward them with Irregular Tomestones (which in this iteration are called Irregular Tomestones of Genesis I). The same goes for Minimog Challenges, which are also assigned weekly. Instead of only getting one objective, however, players will get two. Finally, there's the Ultimog Challenge, which only one is available for the entire event duration.

Once players get Tomes, they can then trade them for various rewards. To do so, they must look for the various Itinerant Moogles in the three major City States of FFXIV. They are found in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y:11.6), New Gridania (X:12.4, Y:12.1), and in Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (X:9.6, Y:9.1). Take note, however, that players will only be able to exchange their Tomestones for items until the release of Patch 7.1. Additionally, Tomestones from the Mogpendium can no longer be claimed after Patch 7.05.

Sadly, we still don't have the full list of activities that players can get Tomestones from. We will update this article as soon as a comprehensive list is out. We do, however, have the full list of rewards for this leg of the event:

That's all for the details on the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event this January 2024, from its rewards to its mechanics.