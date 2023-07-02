FIFA is on the verge of introducing a significant change to the offside rule following a proposal by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, reported by mirror. As FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Wenger has been working on this idea for the past four years, aiming to modify the criteria for determining offside.

Currently, a player is considered offside if any part of their body is closer to the opponents' goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent when the ball is played. Typically, one of the two opponents in question is the goalkeeper. Therefore, if either the ball or one outfield opponent is not between the player and the goal line, the player is deemed offside. However, FIFA is preparing to make adjustments to this rule.

Arsene Wenger's proposal suggests that the entire goal-scoring body of the player should be taken into account. Under this new interpretation, if any part of the player's body is behind the last defender, the attacker will be considered onside. This change is set to provide a significant advantage to attackers, particularly when making runs off opponents.

Attackers will benefit from being able to position themselves in a more forward-leaning posture, with their arms ahead to indicate their intended running direction. This positioning offers a considerable advantage compared to defenders who have the dual responsibility of tracking the ball and monitoring the attacker's run.

The modified offside rule will undergo a trial period initially implemented in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy. This trial will allow FIFA to assess the impact of the proposed change and determine its effectiveness in promoting fair play and enhancing attacking opportunities.

If successful, the new interpretation of the offside rule could potentially revolutionize the way the game is played, empowering attackers and leading to more dynamic and engaging matches. As the trial commences, football fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see how this adjustment unfolds and whether it will eventually be adopted universally.