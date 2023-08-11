England‘s goalkeeper Mary Earps is confident that the Lionesses will showcase their best form in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final clash against Colombia, reported by goal.com. Despite facing a tough challenge and narrowly escaping elimination in their previous match against Nigeria, Earps believes that the team has more to offer and is poised to elevate their performance.

While England's current showing hasn't quite matched their exceptional performance from last year's European championship, Earps remains optimistic about the team's potential. She expressed her belief that there is a wealth of talent and experience within the squad, both from their time together as an international team and their respective club experiences. This, she believes, sets the stage for England to excel further in the tournament.

Earps emphasized the team's determination to continually raise their standards and improve their performance. She acknowledged the excitement surrounding the team's journey but stressed that they are not content and have higher aspirations they want to achieve.

The quarter-final clash against Colombia in the FIFA Women's World Cup presents a challenging obstacle for the Lionesses. Colombia, who topped Group H and defeated Germany along the way, will be a formidable opponent. Furthermore, England will have to navigate this match without their standout player of the tournament, Lauren James, who was suspended due to a red card.

As they prepare for the quarter-final, Mary Earps and the England team are bracing themselves for a demanding encounter, one that is likely to be watched by a passionate Colombian crowd. The outcome of this match will determine whether the Lionesses can advance further in the competition and continue to build on their legacy in women's football.