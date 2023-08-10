England star Lauren James gets handed 2-game suspension for red card vs Nigeria

England star Lauren James will miss the next two games in the Women's World Cup following her red card against Nigeria.

James was sent off in England's round of 16 game against Nigeria after stepping on Michelle Alozie in what was an all-round frustrating night for the Briton.

With England making it through on penalties, the 21-year-old was already guaranteed to miss the upcoming quarterfinal clash against Colombia on Saturday.

However, she was also at risk of missing the rest of the World Cup as FIFA had the right to impose further sanctions in the form of a three-match suspension which would have effectively ended her tournament.

Fortunately for James, she was handed just a two-game ban which means she will miss the semifinal against one of Australia or France should the Lionesses make it to the last four. She will be eligible for selection for the final or the third-place playoff depending on the semifinal result.

James has already issued an apology to Alozie as well as to the England fans and her teammates for her actions.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” James wrote on Twitter to Alozie. “Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

The rest of the England squad have since rallied around her.