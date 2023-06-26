Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) is once again trending in social media, except that what the people are posting about is actually Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI).

It's not unusual for one of Final Fantasy 14's hashtags on Twitter, #FinalFantasyXIV, to go trending every now and then. After all, something always seems to be happening in the critically-acclaimed MMORPG. That's why when that hashtag went viral again recently, it was likely going to be more of the same. For the most part, it was. People could see various tweets of player characters, streams of people going through the main story, and more. However, if you check the top tweets for the tag, it tells a different, but funny, story.

So far… #FinalFantasyXIV has been perfection. Combat is DMC. Scale is GOW. Story & pacing is absolutely gripping – far more than I found FF7 Remake Music is incredible I've been limited how much I can play with work & family etc, but damn… im absolutely enthralled. ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/5LyN4yNPKY — WOOLLEY GAMER: ! #WWCOG & TSGP (@WOOLLEY_GAMER) June 25, 2023

Mixed with the Warrior of Light postings, Pandaemonium progs, and funny memes are images, videos, and posts about the latest entry to the franchise: Final Fantasy 16. You can find tweets of players praising the game, uploading their gameplay, screenshots, art, and more.

Literally the best boss fight I've ever played in my entire life like. This has to be the best game I've ever played bruh and it's gets better than this dawg😭 this entire boss fight had my jaw dropped.#FinalFantasy16 #FinalFantasyXIV pic.twitter.com/knXaEaiZfh — nick (@lightskinggod) June 24, 2023

The art they share for #FinalFantasyXIV is stunning pic.twitter.com/hFGT8whjW0 — kjngamer (@kjngamer) June 25, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's easy to see why they would make that mistake. The Roman numerals for 14 (XIV) and 16 (XVI) are very similar to each other. That's why it's somewhat understandable that people would mistake the two for each other. It's still quite funny, though, as it doesn't appear that anyone has noticed.

This game is epic #FinalFantasyXIV pic.twitter.com/Qr1RLZpu2J — Jack ⚔️ simping for clive in ff16 era (@mightyenaguy) June 25, 2023

In any case, Final Fantasy 16 trending on the wrong hashtag can be seen as a win for the game's developers. Creative Business Unit 3, the team behind the development of Final Fantasy 16, is the same team behind Final Fantasy 14, after all. This little mix-up between the two games works in their favor, as it allows players to come in contact with both of their games.

In any case, the hashtag fiasco doesn't show any signs of slowing down as the game keeps climbing in popularity. Final Fantasy 16 has achieved a Metacritic review score average of 88, with only 8 of its 108 critic reviews having mixed scores. The user reviews, on the other hand, sit at 7.9, with 1,346 of its 1,634 reviews positive. This is in spite of the review bombing that users have been doing to protest its PS5 exclusivity.

That's all the information we have about how Final Fantasy 16 is trending using 14's tags. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.