Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV)'s free trial just got even bigger and will now include the entirety of Stormblood.

The #FFXIV Free Trial will be further expanded to include Stormblood, arriving alongside the release of Patch 6.5! pic.twitter.com/IWp9OlBZQy — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 28, 2023

The announcement happened on Day 1 of the North America Leg of the FFXIV Fan Festival. There, during his keynote speech, FFXIV Producer Naoki Yoshida announced that the game's expanded free trial will now include the game's second expansion: Stormblood. This change will go live once Patch 6.5 rolls around.

This is one of the biggest updates to the game, specifically to the free trial. Originally, players could only play until they reached level 35. Then, in August 2020, the free trial expanded to what we know it today. It has become quite a meme in the gaming community, how the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has an expanded free trial that includes the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award-winning Heavensward expansion up to Level 60 with no restrictions on playtime. Now, thanks to the upcoming update, players will be able to enjoy even more of the game.

The inclusion of Stormblood in the Free Trial allows players to enjoy the following:

Increased level cap to 70 This applies to all jobs the player can unlock in A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood

Access to the Stormblood Main Scenario Questline

Access to two new jobs Melee DPS Samurai Magic DPS Red Mage

New Alliance Raids

New Dungeons

New Normal Raids

More

FFXIV's free trial is one of the game's biggest selling points. It allows players to try the game out for, basically, an unlimited amount of time. Even if the player reaches the level cap on one job or all of them, they could still keep playing. In fact, when I first started playing FFXIV, I spent more than 500 hours on the free trial alone. With the inclusion of Stormblood, it's highly likely that players like me who spent hundreds of hours in the trial could squeeze in a few hundred more without paying a single cent.

Of course, once you finish Stormblood, it's very likely that you will buy the rest of the game. After all, Shadowbringers comes right after Stormblood, and if the reviews are anything to go by, you will definitely want to play it. If you're still not convinced, you can check out what it feels like to play 1000 hours of FFXIV.

That's all the information we have about the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that will have an even more expanded free trial that includes the entirety of A Realm Reborn, the award-winning Heavensward expansion, AND Stormblood up to Level 70 with no restrictions on playtime. While waiting for that, you can check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.