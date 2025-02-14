ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams hoping to stay alive in the round-robin face off as Finland faces Sweden. It is time to continue our 4 Nations Face-Off odds series with a Finland-Sweden prediction and pick.

Finland comes in off a loss in their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. They faced the United States in their last game. Henri Johiahrju opened the scoring for Finland to give them a 1-0 lead in the first period. Still, Brady Tkachuk would answer with a first-period goal of his own. In the second period, Matt Boldy scored to make it 2-1. Then the United States would dominate the third period. Matthew Tkachuk scored just 15 seconds into the period, then Jake Guentzel scored just 11 seconds later. Both Tkachuk brothers added another goal in the third period, as the United States won 6-1.

Meanwhile, Sweden faced Canada in their first game. Canada took an early lead, scoring just 56 seconds into the game on a goal from Nathan MacKinnon. They would extend the lead to two before the end of the period. In the second period, Jonas Brodin scored to make it a one-goal game, but Canada would answer. Then, in the third period, Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek both scored to tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Sidney Crosby recorded his third assist of the game on a goal from Mitch Marner to give Canada the 4-3 victory.

Here are the Finland-Sweden 4 Nations odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

4 Nations Face-Off Odds: Finland-Sweden Odds

Finland: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +176

Sweden: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Finland vs Sweden

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Finland Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Finland is home to Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen is ninth in the NHL in points this year, having 26 goals and 40 assists in between his time with Colorado and Carolina. He is joined on the top line by Artturi Lehkonen and Aleksander Barkov. Lehknonen, a former linemate of Rantanen in Colorado, has 23 goals and 10 assists this year for Colorado. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov has 14 goals and 38 assists.

The second line is home to Sebastian Aho. Aho is 27th in the NHL in points this year, having 20 goals and 25 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Roope Hintz, who is 29th in the NHL in goals scored this year. The line is rounded out by Patrik Laine, who has six goals and 18 assists this year. The top two lines did not have much production in the first game, but the third line did tally a point. Mikael Granlund had an assist in the first game, and this year has 15 goals and 34 assists.

Juuse Saros got the start in the first game but gave up six goals on 32 shots. This could lead to Kevin Lankinen in goal for this one. Lankinen is 19-8-7 this year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage this year. He had won three of his last four starts and given up two or fewer goals in three of his last four.

Why the Sweden Could Cover the Spread/Win

Filip Forsberg will lead the way for Sweden from the top line. Forsberg is 33rd in the NHL in points, with 21 goals and 32 assists. That gives him 53 total points this year. He is expected to be joined by Elias Pettersson and Adrian Kempe. Pettersson has 11 goals and 23 assists this year. Kempe had a goal in the first game while having 25 goals and 21 assists.

Jesper Bratt also had a point in the first game, with a third-period assist. He is 11th in the NHL in points this year, scoring 17 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 64 total points. Bratt is expected to be on the ice with Lucas Raymond. Raymond. is tied for 19th in the NHL in points, coming in with 21 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 59 total points. Meanwhile, William Nylander is projected to be in the second line. Nylander is second in the NHL in goals, sitting with 33 goals and 22 assists, good for 55 total points. That point total is good for 55th in the NHL. He will be joined by Richard Rakell who is currently 14th in the NHL in goals this year. He has 25 goals with 23 assists, good for 48 total points.

With Filip Gustavsson being in goal last time, Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal in this game Ullmark is 12-9-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Final Finland-Sweden Prediction & Pick

Finland crumbled in the first game against the United States, while Sweden made a comeback and forced overtime against Canada. Canada is a higher-ranked team according to the IIHF as well. Further, it was clear Finland had trouble with quick puck movement and multiple lines of scoring options. That is just what Sweden has.

Final Finland-Sweden Prediction & Pick: Sweden -1.5 (+126)