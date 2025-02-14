Team USA won their first game in the 4 Nations Face-Off 6-1 over Team Finland. After going down 1-0 early, the Americans hit the gas, blowing out the Fins in the third period. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk each scored two goals in their first professional games representing their country.

@ABaumgartner91 praised the USA coaching, “If the Americans game plan was “what if we just let the Tkachuk’s run wild” it was the correct call.”

During the game, 4 Nations head coach Mike Sullivan changed the lines, putting the Tkachuk brothers with Jack Eichel. Three of their four goals were scored from that point on. The brothers will likely team up again on Saturday night when the Americans play Canada in Montreal.

It is not just Brady and Matthew Tkachuk who have shined in the red, white, and blue. Their dad, Keith Tkachuk, led Team USA with five goals in the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. He scored four goals in one game against Russia in that tournament and last night, the brothers scored four goals.

The next game for Team USA is against Canada on Saturday night. Matthew told Kyle Bukaskas of Sportsnet that he's “thought about this game for nine years.” And Brady said in his press conference “It's going to be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career.”

Team USA starts the 4 Nations Face-Off with a bang

The Americans have the deepest team they've ever put together for a best-on-best tournament. With a Vezina Trophy winner in goal and elite forwards everywhere, they can win this tournament. Thursday was the start of a new era for Team USA, having lost the last five best-on-best international games. The 4 Nations Face-Off should be a coming-out party for a lot of young Americans.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk could be the stars of this tournament for Team USA. Through one night they certainly are, but if Canada focuses too much on them, other stars can score for the US. Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and Kyle Connor all went without a goal.

But the 4 Nations Face-Off represents the first time Team USA has been together since the passing of Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets winger would have been on this team but was killed while riding a bike during the offseason. When Brady Tkachuk was named player of the game by his teammates, a number 13 Gaudreau jersey was hung in his locker.

USA and Canada will take the 4 Nations Face-Off to another level on Saturday night in Montreal.