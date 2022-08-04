Look away Washington Nationals fans. This might be too soon for you. Now, let us bring to the table the first glimpse of Juan Soto, the center of attention at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, in a San Diego Padres uniform.

Newly acquired Juan Soto making his Padres debut 👀 (via @BallySportsSD)pic.twitter.com/9OvvfI1bga — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 4, 2022

And then here’s Soto taking some swings during batting practice ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown with the Colorado Rockies, who will be the first team to test out the Juan Soto-flavored San Diego offense. Good luck with that.

The mere sight of Soto in a non-Nationals uniform gets baseball fans all the feels, but perhaps particularly the feeling of fear because now, it’s no longer a rumor that the Padres will have a roster that features Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and the 23-year-old Dominican slugger. This is real. Very real.

The Rockies are just a day removed after getting clobbered twice by the Padres in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Petco Park, so they will have an extra motivation to bounce back harder in the third game of this five-game series between National League West division rivals. The bad news for them is that Juan Soto will be out there at the plate, so you also got to feel for Rockies starter Chad Kuhl.

That being said, Urena has held Juan Soto to just 0-for-2 batting against him — a small sample size, but it must still mean something to the Rockies righty.

Soto enters the game slashing .246/.408/.485 with 21 home runs, 46 RBIs, and a .243 BABIP so far in the 2022 MLB regular season.