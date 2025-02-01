The Calgary Flames traded for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Thursday night. The Flames' deal with the Philadelphia Flyers involved four players and two draft picks. It's a move that has been much discussed by the hockey world in the wake of the announcement. On Friday, Calgary fans heard from their new players for the first time.

Frost and Farabee spoke with the media about the move. Both players expressed how hard it was to say goodbye to their former teammates. However, the knowledge that they weren't heading to a new team alone gave them a sense of comfort.

“I’m excited to be coming to Calgary with my best buddy,” Frost told Postmedia reporter Wes Gilbertson on Friday. “I didn’t know at first, I just had found out that I’d been traded. I found out shortly after that Joel was a part of it, so that calmed the mind a little bit.”

“(Frost) is definitely one of my best buddies, and I think having him do this whole thing with me is going to be great,” Farabee said, via Gilbertson. “I think I can speak for him, too — we’re excited for a fresh start, just to get on the ice and prove what we can do.”

Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee could help Flames make the playoffs

Frost and Farabee are joining the Flames at a very opportune time. Calgary entered the season expecting to rebuild its coffers for future success. However, they have found themselves in a playoff spot more than they've been out of one this year. In fact, the Flames currently own the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Adding Frost and Farabee to the lineup could put Calgary over the top in the Wild Card race. It will be a rather tough battle, but they are prepared for that. Frost mentioned on Friday that he is excited to help his new team push for postseason hockey.

“To be honest with you, I hadn’t been following the West super closely,” Frost said, via Gilbertson. “I mean, I knew the Flames were in it. But you find out the news and it’s one of the first things you do, and to see where they are, it’s definitely exciting. I think it’s a really good team, and hopefully Joel and I can come in and give them a little bit of a boost.”

The Flames will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Frost and Farabee will take the ice for their new team for the first time. They will have a tall task against a resurgent Red Wings team, but it's an important step toward gaining some breathing room in the West Wild Card race.