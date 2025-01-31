The Calgary Flames swung a trade on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flames traded for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee in the deal with Philadelphia. Heading back the other way are two draft picks as well as forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier. The trade call is now complete, and Nazem Kadri has provided his immediate reaction.

The Flames actually played a game on Thursday night, and they won. Calgary defeated the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the score of 4-1. However, Kadri's first words following the win were about the trade. And his reaction shows the emotional side of trades in the NHL, or any sports league for that matter.

“It’s never easy watching guys you form bonds with leave the dressing room,” the Flames star said, via Postmedia reporter Wes Gilberton.

Why Flames made late-night trade with the Flyers

The Flames have long sought a young center who could play a role in their lineup for years to come. Frost is entering his prime at the age of 25. However, he projects to be a very solid middle-six center in the NHL. He has a chance to develop into a top-six center in the right situation.

The Flames also received a scoring winger in this trade from the Flyers. Farabee has two 20+ goal seasons under his belt to this point. But he has also struggled with inconsistency in his career. Moreover, he is signed to a sizeable $5 million cap hit through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Both players bring some upside to Calgary. And they will need these players to hit on their upside rather quickly. The Flames are in a battle for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. After Thursday night's win, they are in possession of the second Wild Card in the West.

Farabee and Frost could play a major role in getting the Flames into the postseason. General manager Craig Conroy agreed, mentioning how he views their potential impact when speaking with reporters after the trade call was completed. “We felt, at this point, these two players are going to be a huge bump in our lineup,” he said, via Gilberton.

The Flames have won four of their last six games following a three-game losing streak. After trading for Frost and Farabee, they could certainly string together more wins. Calgary retakes the ice again on Saturday when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings.