The Detroit Tigers are looking to cement themselves as a surefire playoff contender after a shaky end to the 2025 season nearly kept them out of the postseason altogether. With Tarik Skubal leading the rotation and a cast of young and talented position players leading the way, the Tigers certainly have what it takes to do so.

But this doesn't mean that they're going to simply rest on their laurels moving forward and hope for a world of internal improvements. The Tigers, according to the rumor mill, are looking for a starting pitcher or two to deepen the rotation behind Skubal. Moreover, they're also looking to fortify the bullpen, just as any aspiring World Series contender would want to do.

To address their starting pitching need, the Tigers, according to Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press, are setting their sights on a pitcher who once finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting — Michael King.

He finished seventh in Cy Young voting in the National League in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, the year in which he tallied a 2.95 ERA across 30 starts with 173.2 total innings pitched.

King's quality cannot be denied. But the Tigers have to understand that signing King doesn't come without risk. He recorded an ERA of 3.44 in 2025, which is a bit of a down year compared to his excellent 2024 campaign, but it's the injury problems that make him a bit of a roll of the dice.

King experienced shoulder and knee problems limited him to just 15 starts in 2025 (73.1 innings pitched), although four of those came in September, so this at least means that he's healthy coming into the offseason and perhaps coming into the 2026 season.

Michael King is slated for a huge payday in free agency; will the Tigers give it to him?

King declined his option to stay with the Padres in 2025 (worth $15 million) and he then declined the team's qualifying offer as well (worth $22.025 million).

This means that, for the Tigers to sign King, they will have to tender a contract that's at least worth more than $22 million per season. King will also be angling for a long-term deal. Thus, will the Tigers be willing to spend what it would take to bring King in?