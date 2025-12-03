Albany State University is in a rare and powerful position for an HBCU in college football. They entered the NCAA Division II playoffs as the top seed in Super Region Two and are now hosting their third consecutive home playoff game against Newberry College. The Golden Rams hold a plausible shot at making and potentially winning the NCAA Division II National Championship, standing only three wins away from the final dance.

This postseason run further validates a dominant season that is historic in nature for the Rams. Albany State has long been a football power, but this team, led by Florida A&M legend Quinn Gray, is different. Albany State traditionally predicated itself on a stout run game and an aggressive, “Dirty Blue” defense. Gray fundamentally changed the complexion of the team once he took over in the 2023 season, instilling an aggressive Air Raid attack into the team's strategy that immediately yielded dividends.

Albany State made the SIAC Championship in Gray's first season and ultimately won the conference championship in his third season, remaining undefeated in Division II play. They pulled off a resounding win over last year's national championship runner-up, Valdosta State, and then beat conference rival Benedict College in the second round to make the regional final.

Now, Albany State’s pass-heavy attack faces a Newberry defense that ranks among the nation's best. The Wolves are top 30 in the nation in passing yards allowed, giving up only 179.8 yards per game, and are one of the top teams in the league in passing touchdowns allowed this season, giving up only 10 total. Newberry finished their season 11-1, and their hard-fought 24-17 victory over West Florida last week proves they are ready to engage in a fight for the national championship.

Newberry also deploys a rather explosive passing attack, led by starting quarterback Reed Charpia. Charpia showcased his arm talent in last week's victory, outplaying Harlon Hill trophy candidate Marcus Stokes and finishing the game throwing for 416 yards with two touchdowns. Charpia's heroics were necessary because the run game was ineffective against a stout West Florida rush defense.

Charpia's level of explosiveness and arm talent will certainly be tested against arguably the best quarterback in HBCU football, Isaiah Knowles. Knowles is the architect of Albany State's passing attack and operates as a smooth operator in the pocket. His ability to navigate pressure and extend plays highlights his efficiency; he never appears to be rushed by the defense into making a decision and operates with the poise of a seasoned veteran.

While Knowles had an effective game against Benedict College last week, throwing for 244 yards and one touchdown, the six sacks that Benedict put up against him and Albany State's offensive line were concerning. Knowles held firm in that tight matchup, also proving to be a playmaker with his legs, rushing for 60 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

For Albany State to beat Newberry, they must continue to control the game with their offense. While their passing defense has to be ready for Reed Charpia's arm talent, Albany State's consistent offensive dominance should operate as the favorite as they host the matchup. While anything can happen in the playoffs, this Quinn Gray-led Rams team will ultimately go down in history as one of the best teams in SIAC football and possesses the offense of a national championship contender.

Albany State and Newberry will face off on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN Plus.