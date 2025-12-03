The St Louis Blues are off to a rough start to the 2025-26 season, in part because of their goaltending. Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer both have save percentages under .885, which is not enough to win games. Binnington was pulled from the Blues' most recent game and left the ice while yelling at coach Jim Montgomery. He told Lou Korac of NHL.com that he has already moved on from the yelling match despite the loss.

“Honestly, I’m not even thinking about it. It is what it is,” Binnington said. “My instinct in the moment is I wasn’t happy, and I got 50 minutes left of energy, excitement to play. So, I let it out a little bit on my way off the ice. I’m not really worried about it anymore, to be honest. You’ve got to live in the moment, and you know that about me. I say that all the time to [the media]. That’s where I’m at.”

Jordan Binnington has some words for Jim Montgomery after getting pulled early in the 1st pic.twitter.com/CSAXoxsdNB — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) December 2, 2025

Binnington allowed two goals in the first 10:24 of Monday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. The second goal he allowed was particularly egregious, as Pavel Mintyukov beat him from distance because of a poor angle. Montgomery spoke about his relationship with Binnington after the game.

“You know, I love Jordan Binnington. He's a competitor, he raises his [game] in the big moments all the time. I love him. He walked off the ice, he said, ‘I love you.' I said, ‘I love you too,'” Montgomery said, per Korac. “We're both competitors by nature, and at the end of the period, he waited for me, we apologized, we moved on. It's over and done with.”

Binnington was the hero for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and rode that momentum into the Blues' season. But starting this season, he has not been what St Louis needs. Can he bounce back in his next start?