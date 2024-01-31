Dr. Larry Robinson, the president of Florida A&M, has been granted a one-year contract extension by the Florida Board of Governors.

On Wednesday, the Florida Board of Governors extended Florida A&M University’s President Larry Robinson’s term by another year, per a statement by the institution. Robinson’s presidency will be extended through December 31, 2024, as per the recommendation of the FAMU Board of Trustees (BOT) and as previously agreed by the BOT on October 12, 2023.

During a meeting held on the Florida State University campus, the FLBOG, responsible for overseeing the 12 State University System institutions, discussed President Robinson's leadership and his significant role in driving FAMU to achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Kristin Harper, Chair of FAMU’s Board of Directors, penned a letter to the FLBOG commending President Robinson's vital role in the university's five-year strategic plan, “Boldly Striking.” FAMU proudly retains its position as the highest-ranked public historically black college and university for the fifth consecutive year.

Under Robinson's leadership, the university has achieved remarkable milestones and is currently ranked No. 91 among National Public Universities according to US News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Colleges. Chair Harper's letter emphasizes FAMU's success in the HBCU realm, highlighting how the university is positively impacting the lives of students, families, and communities for generations to come.

“FAMU remains a leader within the State University System in affordability and providing access to first-generation and low-income students,” Harper wrote in her letter. “The University ascended to No. 21 on Top Performers among national universities in Social Mobility, the truest indicator of our ability to alter the economic trajectory of students, families, and communities for generations to come.”

In a thank-you note to FAMU Trustees, Dr. Larry Robinson expressed his appreciation for the huge standing ovation from FLBOG members and said, “I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to continue moving the University forward.”

A resolution honoring FAMU’s football team for their wins in the 2023 Celebration Bowl and the HBCU National Championship was also approved by the FLBOG during the meeting, adding to the university’s remarkable success story under President Robinson’s direction.

President Robinson expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the university’s faculty, staff, and supporters, recognizing their role in FAMU’s rise in national rankings and positive branding. The contract renewal was unanimously approved by the FLBOG, demonstrating their faith in Robinson’s leadership as FAMU pursues excellence in education and community impact.