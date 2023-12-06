Even with the loss to Illinois, Florida Atlantic Basketball head coach Dusty May was "excited" to be at the Jimmy V Classic.

Florida Atlantic basketball head coach Dusty May expressed his excitement after participating in the Jimmy V Classic game Tuesday where the Owls faced the Illinois Fighting Illini. Even though the No. 11 Owls would end up losing the game, 98-89, May said to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports that being in Madison Square Garden was a great opportunity for the program.

“To be here with Florida Atlantic is something that you probably never could have imagined,” May said. “We also understand that we're not here just to be here. This is a great opportunity for us once again, a chance to put our players in the biggest spotlight and college basketball. So we're honored that we're excited and realize that we're not just trying to be here. I'm trying to make a statement.”

It wasn't the first time that FAU was at Madison Square Garden as they were there last season when the school made a miraculous run in the March Madness tournament. They shocked the world by beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen and the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight at the Mecca of basketball.

May giving credit to Illinois after game

While FAU would end up losing in the Final Four on the very last shot to San Diego State, it would end not only the greatest Florida Atlantic basketball season, but possibly the best season ever for an athletics program at the university. What would result is May receiving a 10-year extension to stay in Boca Raton, Florida to be the head coach for the Owls.

Returning every single player besides Michael Forrest who graduated, there were some questions if they can recreate the magic and so far, they have. However, they would fall to Illinois Tuesday as May said they exposed the team's weaknesses.

“Credit to Illinois, they exposed some of our weaknesses and we have to go back to our drawing board and fix some things,” May said to the media after the game. “That is why you play these games, to learn more about yourself. We will be better because of this experience.”

FAU's Vladislav Goldin reflection and standout Illinois players

FAU big-man Vladislav Goldin led the team in scoring with 23 points to go along with his four rebounds. He said after the game it was a “tough game” and that the team will learn from their mistakes.

“We lost a tough game and we have to learn from that,” Goldin said. “From losses, you learn a lot more than when you win. As coach said, they exposed some of our weaknesses and we have to learn from that.”

Other contributors for the Owls would be future NBA prospects Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin who had 19 and 13 points respectively. For Illinois though, they were led by the duo of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask who each had 33 points. May would give massive props to Illinois and Shannon according to the FAU Owl's Nest.

“Shannon is one of the most dynamic wings in the country,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “We didn’t get our defense set and he found seams in transition and did a great job of attacking and getting downhill and was able to convert.”

The Florida Atlantic basketball program will be more than fine, but there's no doubt fans are disappointed after the Illinois loss and the home defeat to Bryant earlier in the season. At the end of the day, the Owls are 7-2 on the early season as their next challenge will be against former Conference USA rival in FIU.