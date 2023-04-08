A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls will continue to be in the good hands of head coach Dusty May. That’s after the school announced that May has agreed with Florida Atlantic basketball for a 10-year contract extension, per FAU’s website.

The contract is very well deserved by Dusty May, who steered Florida Atlantic basketball not just into an appearance in the NCAA tournament but into a series of huge upsets in March Madness to reach the Final Four, where the Owls ended up just a missed basket by the San Diego Aztecs away from clinching a berth in the championship game.

“What Dusty has accomplished in his first five years at Florida Atlantic is, in my opinion, one of the most remarkable coaching feats in the history of college basketball,” Florida Atlantic Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White remarked about Dusty May and the admirable job he’s done for Florida Atlantic basketball thus far.

This is a big win for Florida Atlantic basketball, as it has secured the long-term commitment of one of the best minds in college basketball today. With May at the helm, the Owls went 35-4 overall and 18-2 in conference play in the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season. The Owls also won the regular-season championship and the tournament title in the Conference USA last season.

“I would like to thank Dr. Stacy Volnick, Brian White, our board of trustees and foundation board for their belief in the direction of our program,” Dusty May said. “This is an exciting time to be at FAU, and we are thrilled to build upon last season’s success.”