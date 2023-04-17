Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Dusty May’s Net Worth in 2023 is $1 million. May is currently the head men’s basketball coach for Florida Atlantic University. He played an instrumental role from the sidelines in leading the Owls to a Final Four appearance in 2023. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Dusty May’s net worth in 2023.

Dusty May’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $1 million

According to reputable outlets such as Basketball Insiders, May’s net worth in 2033 is $1 million.

Dusty May was born on December 30, 1976 in Indiana. He studied at Eastern Greene High School. After graduating high school, May would go on to enroll at Indiana University. There, he worked under Bob Knight as a student manager for the men’s basketball team. May would then go on to become a video coordinator for Indiana University and University of South Carolina’s basketball programs.

In 2005, May began his coaching career by serving as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University. Since then, May would be a part of the coaching staff of several basketball programs. These included Murray State, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Louisiana State, and the University of Florida.

After serving as an assistant coach for over a decade, May earned his first head-coaching position in 2018 when he was hired by Florida Atlantic to replace Michael Curry. The hiring saw May sign a five-year contract. It’s unknown how much May’s exact salary was. However, we know that May initially regretted taking the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic.

In an interview with CBS Sports, May confessed “I walk in the room and I started crying and said, ‘I just committed career suicide. I’m not good enough. I can’t do this. When I get to the gym, there’s a pickup game going on. The facilities weren’t up to par. And I had already accepted the job. I knew we just had a lot of work even to fill a competitive roster. I’m not a big crier, but I burst into tears like a baby.”

But while May had originally regretted his decision, that all changed when May led the Owls to a magical 2023 season five years later. In dramatic fashion, May coached FAU to a Final Four finish despite the program having not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2002. Florida Atlantic also had had never before won as much as a single NCAA Tournament game.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Owls pulled off victories against Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee, and Kansas State to make a surprise appearance at the Final Four. Unfortunately, the Owls’ cinderella run ended at the hands of San Diego State after suffering a heartbreaking 72-71 loss. Nevertheless, May’s achievements were already phenomenal. In fact, he was named National Coach of the Year by CBS.

In fact, the Florida Atlantic basketball program acknowledged May’s magical 2023 season. As per reports, May made a total of $545,000 in the 2022-2023 season alone due to additional bonuses for not only leading the Owls to the NCAA Tournament but also a Final Four appearance. For FAU’s March Madness run alone, May already earned an impressive $280,000 in bonuses.

Despite the contract’s expiration, May had no intentions of leaving the basketball program. He wanted to remain with FAU even if his accomplishments potentially attracted the attention of bigger college basketball programs. After May’s contract expired, FAU rewarded their head coach with a lucrative 10 year contract extension. As per reports, May enjoyed a salary raise that will pay him $1.25 million per year plus a 5% raise in each subsequent season through 2033. In total, May will receive around $15.7 million.

In an interview with CBS Sports, May informed the public “I love it here. I love our players. I love our staff, and the only thing I’ve been focused on since the beginning was doing the best job for our team. I was doing my job, and I never had any intent of leaving.”

However, that number could increase if May finds a way to replicate or improve on the Owls’ magical run they had in 2023. In fact, May can earn an additional $250,000 if the Owls find a way to win the national championship and $150,000 for appearing in the national title game alone. Another Final Four appearance will reward May with $100,000.

On top of the team’s performance, May will also receive bonuses if ever he wins Coach of the Year distinctions. Winning the Naismith National Coach of the Year will make May richer by $25,000. Furthermore, in terms of the team’s academic progress, May can also receive up to $10,000 when his players perform well academically.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dusty May’s net worth in 2023?