Florida basketball recently made a splash in the 2024 recruiting by adding 7'7" center Olivier Roux, the world's tallest teenager.

The college basketball season got under way on Monday, and that's when the Florida basketball team started their 2023-24 campaign. The Gators were at home against Loyola Maryland, and they easily cruised to a 93-73 win to begin the season 1-0. Florida is unranked to start the season, and they are expected to be a middle-of-the-pack SEC team this year. Florida has a very storied basketball program, but they're in a bit of a down period right now. Still, they will be solid this season, and they are hoping to be back to making deep tournament runs soon. One thing that is going to help with that is recruiting.

Florida basketball just picked up a commitment from center Olivier Roux. Roux is a three-star prospect and he is the #217 player in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports. What makes Roux so special is his size. He is 7'7″ and he holds the Guinness World Record for tallest teenager. At that size, it's going to be hard for anybody to stop him

7-foot-7 Olivier Rioux has committed to Florida! He holds the Guinness World Record for tallest teenager 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q0KRyIsVso — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) November 9, 2023

Olivier Roux is the second commit in the Florida basketball 2024 class. He joins three-star Isaiah Brown, and with the commitment from Roux, the Gators class ranks #49 in the nation. It could certainly be better, but these two players will provide a lot of talent to the Florida roster. There is also still some time for some last minute additions to the class, but this will likely be where Florida finishes.

As for this season, the Gators return to action on Friday for a big one against Virginia. We will learn a lot about this year's version of Florida basketball from that game.