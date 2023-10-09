Atlanta Dream shooting guard Rhyne Howard is embarking on a coaching career with Florida basketball.

The Florida basketball program hired Rhyne Howard as assistant coach and director of player personnel on Monday, per FloridaGators.com's Meg Christenson. She will perform her new duties during the WNBA offseason. Her mother Rhvonja “RJ” Avery played for the Florida women's basketball team from 1987 to 1991.

“When you really think about everything is full circle, my mom was a Gator herself and I have been on this campus multiple times, but to actually be able to wear the orange and blue, I know it's making her proud, I know it's making everyone who thought I was originally going to be a Florida Gator proud. I always knew at some point that I would have the connection back with this school and just to be here and to be loved and to feel how much of a family it is already just confirmed all that,” Rhyne Howard said.

Howard will serve as one of Florida basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley's assistants. As director of player personnel, Howard will play a key role in developing their personal and professional skills.

Rhyne Howard had a memorable second season with the Dream in 2023. She averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. Howard became the fastest player in franchise history to score 1,000 points. She also earned her second straight WNBA All-Star selection.

Some former WNBA players such as Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello (the two protagonists in the ongoing 2023 WNBA Finals) have become successful head coaches.Will Dream shooting guard Rhyne Howard follow in their footsteps? Stay tuned.