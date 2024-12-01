In a week of personnel changes, Florida State football has concluded its disappointing 2-10 season with a coaching switch, and the Seminoles are keeping it in-state.

Central Florida’s Gus Malzahn resigned from his role to accept the offensive coordinator job at Florida State, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, via College Sports Wire on X, formerly Twitter.

Malzahn spent four years coaching UCF football, and he finished with a 28-24 career record. The Knights went 4-8 this season in the Big 12.

Florida State heads into the offseason with plenty to go over, following a disastrous season. The Seminoles lost to Florida 31-11 over the rivalry week.

While the rushing attack has looked strong throughout the season, and it should continue to be in great hands with Malzahn leading the charge. The passing game is what Malzahn will need to seriously address before his first season with program begins in 2025.

Florida State football’s offense looks to improve this offseason

Malzahn takes over for Alex Atkins, who was let go, along with several Florida State assistant coaches. Atkins was dealt a fairly tough hand this season.

The offensive line struggled, allowing 41 sacks on the year. The quarterback play was unreliable, rotating between Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek after DJ Uiagalelei went down with an injury early in the season.

Head coach Mike Norvell will be assisted with offensive play-calling duties from Malzahn, who has proven experience in that role. “I’m willing to do what’s necessary to make sure that we don’t ever have a season anywhere near what we put on display here this year,” Norvell said after Saturday's loss to Florida, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

“So to the Florida State fans, the university, past players, even the guys in that locker room, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what showed up throughout the course of this year. It will be fixed.”

The Seminoles offense had one of the worst scoring averages (14.4) in the country, so there won’t be a ton of instant pressure to improve.