Mike Norvell and Florida State football suffered a blowout loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, showcasing how far the program has fallen from last year's undefeated ACC championship team. After the loss, Norvell fired several coaches amid his team's historically bad season.

Florida State's head coach made wholesale changes on both sides of the ball, according to NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach. That includes the dismissals of Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Norvell explained this major decision on Sunday.

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said. “Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

One of the team's main weaknesses has been on offense, which has averaged only 13.3 points per game. The failed partnership of starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and third-year offensive coordinator Atkins has officially cost the ladder his job.

Florida State's disastrous season puts Mike Norvell on hot seat

It's safe to say that Mike Norvell knows he will be on the hot seat heading into next year, which is a stark contrast from last season. The former Memphis head coach was making progress every year with the Florida State football program before 2024. This initial success led to a conference championship last season, where many people believed the Noles were snubbed out of the College Football Playoff. Coming into 2024 ranked tenth in the country, the program has gone in the opposite direction ever since.

Florida State football sits at 1-9 and 1-7 in the ACC, which is last in the entire conference. The Seminoles' last win came against Cal on September 21st, followed by embarrassing performances against ACC rivals SMU, Miami, and UNC.

Despite the struggles, Norvell's team still has a few more chances to salvage some pride this season. They host Charleston Southern and their rival Florida in the last two games. The Gators are similarly coming off an embarrassing loss this past weekend. But the Florida State football program is in a rough spot right now.

If Florida State football continues to lose and rack up the decommits, Norvell might follow suit with his recently fired assistants when the season ends.