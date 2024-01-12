Florida State football locks in Mike Norvell, after rumblings of a potential departure to Alabama in head coach vacancy.

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell has agreed to an 8-year contract extension with the Seminoles. This comes in the wake of rumors that Norvell would be a candidate for the head coaching job at Alabama, after the retirement of Nick Saban. FSU made sure to lock in their head coach for the future, paying over $10 per year, per Ross Dellenger at Yahoo Sports.

Norvell led the Seminoles to an undefeated 13-0 regular season in 2023, with an ACC title victory. Florida State football seems to be headed in the right direction under Norvell as he's increased his win total in each of his four seasons in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are back on top of the college football world and it looks like they're here to stay.

Norvell also released a lengthy statement after inking the extension:

Florida State announces new contract w/Mike Norvell. Norvell’s statement: pic.twitter.com/i1UDuasEdk — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2024

With Norvell out as a candidate for the head coaching gig at Alabama, this leaves a few names on the list, with the most prominent being Washington's Kalen DeBoer. Alabama may want to bring Kirby Smart or Steve Sarkisian back to Tuscaloosa, but that doesn't seem probable with the teams they've built in those respected college towns.

The playing field looks more even than it's ever been in college football. With the retirement of Saban, a handful of teams stand at the top of the rankings, like Florida State, Georgia, and Texas. Norvell will continue to get FSU back to National Title contenders, cementing his name in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have been known to lock in their coaches and keep them long term and with Norvell the story isn't written any different.