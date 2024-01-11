Alabama football and the school's athletic director prepare for life in a post-Nick Saban world.

Alabama football is facing the impossible task of replacing Nick Saban as the head coach and leader of the program. And although “Nick Saban clone” would've been a sufficient answer, the Crimson Tide's director of athletics went into some more detail on Wednesday about what qualities Saban's successor should possess.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Greg Byrne stated that the goal of Alabama football's coaching search was to be “thorough, but expedient.

“Our ideal candidate will be strong in recruiting and relationship building, player development, excel in Xs and Os and have the overall ability to lead this historic program.”

Filling Saban's enormous shoes

Saban's sudden departure created an enormous buzz in the college football world as the sport's most revered job opened up for the first time since Saban was hired to replace Mike Shula in January of 2007.

Byrne anticipated the rampant speculation that will accompany the process, and attempted to head it off before it picked up steam.

“There will be plenty of rumors out there during this process. Next time I talk publicly will be to announce our new coach. If you don't hear it from me, don't believe it.”

Byrne now has the unenviable task of replacing arguably the most successful coach in Alabama football history.

In his 17 seasons is Tuscaloosa, Saban captured six national championships (and lost three more for good measure) and nine SEC titles. His 201 wins at Alabama trail only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in 25 seasons as the Tide's coach. Bryant also won six national titles, along with 13 SEC championships.