Does Mike Norvell's excitement for his new team member signify his willingness to stay in Tallahassee?

The Florida State football program capped off an impressive 2023-24 run. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are caught in rumors following Nick Saban's shocking retirement from the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, former Alabama OL Terrence Ferguson II cooled the rumors with a decisive move.

There is an increased chance Mike Norvell stays with the Seminoles

Terrence Ferguson is committed to the Florida State football team, he told On3 on Thursday. The sophomore offensive lineman hails from a coveted Alabama football squad after he entered the College Football Transfer Portal. His arrival is good for both the Seminoles' roster and coaching prospects.

Mike Norvell is rumored to leave Florida State for Alabama's head coaching job following Nick Saban's retirement. He might have thrown cold water on the rumors with a new social media post though, per his X account:

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!! #BIGMAN coming to the #NoleFamily and #Tribe24 Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/FhLsqZRDwa — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 11, 2024

Norvell is excited about Ferguson's arrival to the team for the 2024 season. This suggests he has no plans to leave Florida State amid the rumors.

Ferguson should bolster the Seminoles' blocking attack. He helped Alabama win the 2023 SEC Championship and contributed to a College Football Playoff berth. Of course, Florida State fans still feel the sting of their team not making the postseason contest.

The Seminoles went undefeated the entire year but lost the services of star quarterback Jordan Travis in November. As a result, the CFP selection committee decided to leave them out in favor of Alabama and Texas.

Nevertheless, Mike Norvell and company have plenty to be excited for. There is no guarantee the head coach will not leave, but his reaction to Terrence Ferguson's commitment should give Seminoles fans hope. The team looks to rebound and come back strong again in 2024.