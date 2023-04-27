Death, taxes and Floyd Mayweather taking part in exhibition boxing matches.

The former five-weight boxing champion will return for another exhibition fight when he takes on MMA fighter and pro boxer John Gotti III on June 11 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The news was announced in a press release by Mayweather’s promotion with a formal announcement expected Thursday in Miami.

The event is being promoted with the tagline “Last Names Matter” and if you’re wondering, Gotti III is related to New York mobster John Gotti — his grandfather — who passed away in 2002.

As far as combat sports go, Gotti, 30, is an MMA fighter who solely competed with the CES promotion where he went 5-1 as a pro. Gotti would go on to make his pro boxing debut in October 2022 and is 2-0 following victories over Albert Tulley and most recently, Alex Citrowske.

Much like Mayweather’s previous exhibition opponents, Gotti is not the most experienced in the sweet science and will likely be a huge betting underdog against the 46-year-old Mayweather.

Gotti follows a number of names such as Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji and most recently in February, Aaron Chalmers that Mayweather has faced in exhibition bouts. Mayweather has finishes in three of those exhibitions with the other three being non-scored bouts.

“Money” started his foray into the world of exhibition fights when he was 41 and clearly has no plans to stop anytime soon. However, Father Time gets to everyone, and the longer he competes in these exhibitions, the more likely he will eventually end up not being the better man and suffer defeat.

He will still be making plenty of money along the way though.