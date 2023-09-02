The Philadelphia Flyers are entering a new era for their franchise. Former player Daniel Briere is not in the driver seat as the team's new general manager. And he has already made a major impact through his deals involving defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Kevin Hayes.

The Flyers certainly aren't stopping there. While no other significant trades have occurred, more are sure to be on the horizon. Philadelphia's chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 are rather low. It only makes sense to continue tearing this thing down.

That said, Briere won't trade players for the sake of trading them. The player has to bring in significant value and aid the team's future efforts. With all this in mind, here are three Flyers players who are potential trade candidates this season.

Scott Laughton

Scott Laughton's name emerged in trade rumors ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. In fact, reports indicated the Flyers received offers for the veteran forward that would have landed them a first-round pick. And yet, the team held firm and declined all offers.

Now, the Flyers were not alone in their lack of trade activity during the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. No team made a trade during the first round. Perhaps the Flyers didn't feel the need to acquire another first-rounder. Maybe they felt they could still get a high return down the line.

Whether they get that return obviously remains to be seen. However, Laughton is a solid player who is not a rental and is signed to a very reasonable $3 million salary. He could be a very popular name around the trade deadline.

Travis Konecny

Konecny has finally established himself as a legitimate NHL contributor. The 26-year-old has posted back-to-back seasons of 50+ points. And this past season saw him match his previous career high of 61 points. He recorded those 61 points in just 60 games, as well.

Like Laughton, Konecny drew interest around the 2023 NHL Draft. For instance, the Detroit Red Wings reportedly had interest in the 26-year-old. Ultimately, the Red Wings went for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat. However, Konecny should still be a coveted name around the trade deadline.

Konecny is signed for the next two seasons at a relatively reasonable $5.5 million cap hit. There are concerns around the 26-year-old Flyers forward. His injury history isn't the greatest. And one has to wonder whether the 50-60 point mark is his ceiling.

That said, Konecny has every opportunity to further develop into a star this season. And once the Flyers hit trade deadline season, he could be the centerpiece of Philadelphia's first true fire sale under Briere.

Carter Hart

Carter Hart is another player the Flyers have received trade interest in this summer. The 25-year-old goaltender entered the NHL with a ton of hype and buzz around him. Unfortunately, things have been rather up and down for the Flyers puck-stopper so far.

That said, Hart did rebound a bit this past season. He posted a .907 goals-against average and a 2.94 goals-against average in 2022-23. It marked his first goals-against average lower than 3.00 since 2019-20.

Hart is a restricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season. This forces Philadelphia to make a potentially crucial decision. Is Carter Hart the team's goaltender of the future? If not, a trade has to be on the cards.

There are a number of teams who may be willing to cough up assets to bring Hart in. Especially if they believe he could turn into a long-term answer between the pipes. What Hart could bring the Flyers in a trade is unknown. But he certainly should be one for fans to keep their eyes on as the season unfolds.