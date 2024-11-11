Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov will play on Monday against the San Jose Sharks after being scratched the previous two games, according to NHL.com.

It came as a bit of a surprise when Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch for the Flyers' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday, as he had performed well overall so far this season with 10 points in 13 games. The Flyers won that game 2-1 in a shootout over the Lightning, and Michkov sat out for the team's 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday as well. Flyers coach John Tortorella explained that it was all part of the development at the time, saying that observing from afar could be valuable to his development. He spoke further on the move ahead of Monday's game.

“Everything we try to do is try to be positive, to help the player,” John Tortorella said, via NHL.com. “Not just him, but other players.”

Michkov was on a line with center Ryan Poehling during the morning skate, and those two will replace Morgan Frost and Nicolas Deslauriers in the lineup. Ryan Poehling discussed his approach to playing with Michkov against the Sharks.

“I'm excited,” Poehling said, via NHL.com. “He showcases a lot of skill in the game. I think my main priority tonight is just going to be working hard, getting him the puck and then getting open. You see it when he has time and space, he can make great plays. I think for me it's just get him the puck and let him do what he can do, and then for me, just getting open, finding open areas and I think he'll be able to find me. So, I'm excited.”

Flyers looking to dig out of early hole

It has been apparent to those who have watched over the past few years that the Flyers have been in a developmental phase, and that has not changed this year, as evidenced by their handling of Michkov. They were surprisingly in the running for the playoffs for the majority of last season, but lost out in the end. Currently they are 5-8-2, tied for last in the Eastern Conference in points with the Montreal Canadiens.

Getting three out of four possible points against the Lightning and Panthers was a positive, however, and Monday's game against the Sharks provides an opportunity to build off of that. It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia can pick up a win with Michkov returning to the lineup.