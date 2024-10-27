The Philadelphia Flyers were able to halt their losing skid on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-5 at Wells Fargo Center thanks to a hat trick from captain Sean Couturier, who also picked up the 500th point of his NHL career.

However, they’re right back in the swing of things on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, and the Flyers have made a roster move ahead of the matchup. Goaltender Alexei Kolosov has been called up from the AHL affiliate Leigh Valley Phantoms; defenseman Emil Andrae has also been called up.

In order to make the move work considering the Flyers had the 23-man maximum on their roster, they moved defenseman Cam York to Injured Reserve; he’s unavailable after having suffered an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals earlier in the week.

Kolosov could also make the first start of his NHL career against the Canadiens, according to TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston. Their game is scheduled to take place from Wells Fargo Center starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Ranked as the second-best European goaltender ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Belarusian native was taken with the 78th overall pick by the Flyers and has played four games with the Phantoms this season; he owns a record of 1-2-1 with a pedestrian 3.29 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.

He also represented his country in the 2021 World Championship.

He signed an entry-level deal in 2023 but missed the first several days of Flyers 2024 Training Camp due to an undisclosed issue, even earning a public rebuke from general manager Daniel Briere.

Flyers goaltending has struggled this season

Despite their win today, the Flyers’ goaltending struggles persist. Starter Samuel Ersson currently holds a 2-2-1 record with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

Meanwhile, towering Russian rookie Ivan Fedotov has posted even more concerning numbers, standing at 0-3 with a 5.35 goals-against average and a .821 save percentage.