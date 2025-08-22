There was a time in the not-too-distant past when it looked like Kelee Ringo was going to be the Philadelphia Eagles' next great homegrown star.

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with Howie Roseman actually trading a future third-round pick to guarantee his addition, Ringo was supposed to become the guy opposite Quinyon Mitchell this fall heading into Year 3. And yet, after saying goodbye to Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers back in March, Ringo hasn't exactly taken command of the role and run with it to the degree where not one, not two, but three other cornerbacks are taking first-team reps opposite Mitchell above him.

Breaking down the biggest surprises of the preseason for NBC Sports Philadelphia, Reuben Frank named Ringo the biggest disappointment of the offseason so far for the Eagles, as he simply hasn't been the player the team wanted him to be.

“The Eagles really wanted Ringo to win the starting cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. He's a homegrown player on a rookie contract, a fourth-round pick two years ago, and he's got all the traits you're looking for with outstanding size, speed, and length,” Frank wrote.

“But Ringo just hasn't been able to put it all together this summer. He's struggled since the start of camp as the Eagles try to replace six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, and newcomers Adoree' Jackson and Jakorian Bennett have both passed him on the depth chart. Ringo hasn't gotten first-team reps the last two days, and Bennett and Jackson have, as has rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams. Very disappointing summer for Ringo.”

On paper, Ringo looks like the prototypical modern-day NFL cornerback, with great speed, long arms, and the size needed to press up against the best X receivers opposing teams have to offer. But after two years in the NFL, Ringo still doesn't seem to understand the position, to the point where he has routeenly been beaten by wide receivers over the summer and has surrendered long gains that even his recovery speed couldn't remedy. With the preseason almost over and roster cuts rapidly approaching, it's hard to see a world where Ringo has enough runway to get back on track and reclaim the CB1 spot, which, considering the hype heading into camp, is a major disappointment indeed.