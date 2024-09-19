The Philadelphia Flyers suffered a late-season collapse in 2024. Philadelphia held onto one of the Metropolitan Division playoff spots for most of the season. And the Flyers made a late charge for a wild card spot in the final weeks. In the end, they could not hold on. Philadelphia missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs and entered the offseason with questions to answer.

It's almost time to see if the answers they found were the right ones. The Flyers, like other teams across the NHL, reported for training camp on Wednesday. Philadelphia begins its preseason schedule on September 22 against the Washington Capitals. On October 11, the team travels to Vancouver to take on the defending Pacific Division champion Vancouver Canucks.

The Flyers are certainly going to be interesting to watch in the year ahead. Especially with the prospects they have who could make their presence felt in the NHL. Here are two Flyers prospects fans across the league should take an interest in as training camp kicks into gear.

Matvei Michkov is the man of the hour

Connor Bedard was the star of the 2023 NHL Draft class. However, he was not the only one generating significant buzz. Many teams had an interest in Russia phenom Matvei Michkov. But there were questions regarding his KHL contract. The Flyers took the risk and picked him seventh overall. And they are certainly happy they did.

Michkov terminated his KHL contract and signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers this offseason. The Russian phenom heads to Philadelphia with a roster spot to lose, unlike most prospects. He was incredible in the KHL this past season, scoring 19 goals and 41 points in 47 games for Sochi as a teenager.

The hype for Michkov is real, and for good reason. He very well could be a cornerstone player for this team. The term generational talent gets thrown about a lot. But with Michkov, he has the talent to live up to the moniker. There is a lot to like about Michkov.

Michkov is nearly a lock to make the Flyers roster this fall. In any event, it's still worth keeping an eye on him during the preseason. If only to get a glimpse into why Philadelphia fans are raving about the seventh-overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft.

Oliver Bonk could be a star

Oliver Bonk did not generate the same hype as Michkov entering the 2023 NHL Draft. Still, he was a great prospect among a deep class. The Flyers agreed and made him the 22nd overall pick in the draft. So far, it's looked like a rather smart decision.

Bonk returned to the London Knights in the OHL for the 2023-24 season. With London, he made noticeable strides in his game. The Flyers draft pick scored 24 goals and 67 points in 60 games for the Knights. London went on to make the Memorial Cup Final in a losing effort to the Saginaw Spirit. However, he certainly made an impact on his team's overall success.

Bonk is not expected to make the NHL out of training camp. He could very well play some games in the NHL, though Philadelphia may wait until he's truly ready for the leap before they burn a year off his entry-level contract. In any event, Bonk has the potential to be one of the better offensive defenseman in the league down the line.

A good performance in training camp could force Philadelphia to make tough decisions. But it does not matter where Bonk starts the season. He is certainly a player fans should take an interest in given his upside and the skill he put on display for a good Knights team last year.