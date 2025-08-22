The Boston Red Sox are still in the thick of the playoff race despite being in third place in the AL East. With September right around the corner, the club decided to call up another one of its top prospects on Thursday. Leading up to the New York Yankees game on Friday evening, manager Alex Cora sent a daunting message to the rest of the league.

Cora seems ecstatic about the Red Sox calling up prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, who will be making his major league debut on Friday, according to Sean McGuire of Yahoo Sports. Garcia, who is 22 years old, is viewed as a true power hitter, and Cora believes that power will be on full display sooner rather than later.

“He swings a lot,” Cora said of Garcia. “That's the first thing, he swings a lot. But HE drives the ball to right-center, can do that with two strikes. He's a great defender, good base-runner. So, we'll see.”

Although Jhostynxon Garcia strikes out a lot (110 strikeouts in 99 games), he has also displayed an uncanny ability to hit the ball out of the park. The Red Sox called him up to the Triple-A level for the first time in his career this season, where he owned a .303 batting average and .367 OBP while recording 80 hits, 17 home runs, and 56 RBIs. Those are impressive numbers for anybody at any level, which is why Boston decided to bring him up to the majors.

With outfielder Wilyer Abreu out with an injury right now, the Red Sox called Garcia to the majors with a spot available in the outfield. It's yet to be determined if the outfield will be Garcia's forever home, as the organization worked him at first base sporadically during his time in the Triple-A.

Jhostynxon Garcia is set to bat fifth in Boston's lineup on Friday when the team takes on the Yankees. The Red Sox's top prospect is being given an opportunity to perform in a spot in the lineup that could allow him to capitalize on his power.