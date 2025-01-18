The Philadelphia Flyers are battling for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers collapsed at the end of last season and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a result. They decided to keep head coach John Tortorella despite the unfortunate outcome. So far, Philadelphia has played well enough in 2024-25. And they find themselves within striking distance of the postseason.

However, they are far from a perfect team. A lot of the team's core players are young and inexperienced, for instance. To be fair, there are some solid veterans on this roster. Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim have both enjoyed lengthy careers in the NHL to this point. In saying this, they have somewhat limited experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Given where the Flyers are at, though, trading for a veteran may not be the move. Philadelphia is still working through a bit of a rebuilding process, even after nearly making the playoffs in 2024. Moreover, any one trade made by the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline won't make them Stanley Cup contenders overnight.

As a result, the Flyers would be wise to consider their future when making a deal. Acquiring a younger player may not give them needed experience. But it could impact their playoff chances now and years down the line. There is one such player who fits the bill and plays a position Philadelphia should address sooner rather than later.

The Flyers should trade for Sabres' Dylan Cozens

Buffalo Sabres star Dylan Cozens is an in-demand trade candidate as rumors begin picking up again. Cozens was a name mentioned in trade rumors constantly leading into the NHL's holiday break just before Christmas. In fact, the Sabres star was nearly traded to the Detroit Red Wings, according to recent reports.

The Sabres have a more obvious fit for the Red Wings on their roster. As a result, Cozens could be available to other teams. The Flyers should do what they can to acquire Cozens before the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia already has a couple of young centers on their roster. Noah Cates and Morgan Frost are both important players at 25 years old. And they are both fine players in their own right. Cates is more of a defensive forward, but he has scored 10 goals and 20 points. Frost, meanwhile, entered 2024-25 having posted back-to-back 40+ point seasons.

One of these centers could be the Flyers' first-line center of the future. But Frost has been a trade candidate in the past, and Cates is more of a defensive player. Cozens, meanwhile, has shown the ability to produce at a rather high level offensively. Just two seasons ago, the Sabres star scored 31 goals and 68 points for Buffalo.

Cozens has seen his offensive production dip since then, though. This year, he has 10 goals and 22 points in 42 games. This is rather similar production to Cates and Frost. However, he has a better track record than either option. Teams also covet right-handed centers like Cozens, making him a potential fit with Philadelphia.

A trade for Cozens could spark his offensive production once more. He could rebound in a major way surrounded by wingers such as Travis Konecny, Matvei Michkov, and Owen Tippett. Cozens is also signed long-term, avoiding any potential contract drama.

This is not the case with Cates and Frost. Both Flyers forwards are restricted free agents at the end of the 2024-25 season. A trade for Cozens opens up opportunities to potentially move one of Cates and Frost in another trade to further bolster the roster. Of course, the Flyers could include one of them in any trade with the Sabres.

The Flyers are looking to get back into the playoffs as soon as they can. Philadelphia could make that happen this season. A trade for Dylan Cozens with the Buffalo Sabres could be an important step toward bringing postseason hockey back to the City of Brotherly Love.