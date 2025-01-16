The Detroit Red Wings are looking to make moves ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, the Red Wings nearly landed Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens in a trade around Christmas time. Other names linked to Detroit include Sabres star Bowen Byram, Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson, and now-former New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks, so that possibility is less likely. The point is that Detroit is exploring its options on the trade front. And they are considering some high-ticket trades as the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline comes more into focus.

It makes sense why general manager Steve Yzerman is looking at the trade market. The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. This is the longest stretch without playoff hockey in team history. Even the 1970s “Dead Things” didn't go this long between playoff appearances.

As a player, Yzerman helped Detroit out of the “Dead Things” era. He won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. Now, he is looking to bring a similar level of success to the franchise as general manager.

One trade certainly won't bring that sort of success back to Hockeytown. However, the right trade could put the team on a path toward playoff contention. That is a significant first step Detroit should take before the deadline passes on March 7. Thankfully for the team, there is one player the Red Wings should swing a trade for if they are serious about contending sooner rather than later.

Red Wings should trade for Bowen Byram over Dylan Cozens

The Red Wings are certainly a great fit for Dylan Cozens. Cozens would immediately become the team's second-line center and boost an offense that has recently come to life. However, Bowen Byram is another great fit at a position Detroit desperately needs to address.

Detroit has two of the best young defensemen in the NHL in Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider. Despite not winning a medal, Axel Sandin-Pellikka was dominant at the IIHF World Juniors during the holiday season. The Red Wings are certainly set up well for the future on the blueline.

However, the team lacks a long-term partner for Sandin-Pellikka on the second pairing. Albert Johansson has performed well in limited minutes for the Red Wings this season. However, he does not project well as a regular second-pairing defenseman. He could move up the lineup if needed, but more regular option is required.

Byram, a pending restricted free agent, could be the partner Sandin-Pellikka needs. He has found success with the Sabres following a trade from the Colorado Avalanche last season. In saying this, his long-term fit with the team is a bit tricky. Byram has played on his offside or lower in the lineup given that Buffalo's left side consists of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

In Detroit, he could play his natural left side and do so in a large role. He has experience, as well, despite being on the younger side. Byram won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. He may not play mentor to Sandin-Pellikka, perse, but he could certainly help the star prospect's development.

Adding Dylan Cozens is a move that makes sense for Detroit. However, the Red Wings would do well to add Bowen Byram to the roster if they can. He could solve one of the team's more pressing long-term needs and help them become more competitive almost immediately.