Cam Atkinson missed Thursday's game against Columbus.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson has not played well over the last little bit. In fact, the veteran has not scored a goal in 22 games. That led to head coach John Tortorella making him a healthy scratch on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, Atkinson is set to return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames, the Flyers veteran spoke more about the situation. He mentioned a conversation he had with Tortorella prior to the Blue Jackets game. And the veteran says he understands why he sat during that contest.

“I've been in the League a long time,” Atkinson said, via NHL.com. “I know when I'm on top of my game and when I'm not. [Tortorella] has given me opportunities to try to figure it out a little bit. Ultimately that's what I need to do.”

Flyers' Cam Atkinson is confident he can rebound

One sticking point with Atkinson is his confidence. The veteran Flyers forward said he has always been confident in himself and his abilities. That leads him to have confidence that this is simply a bump in the road for him.

“When I'm on top of my game I'm one of the better players. I feel confident in myself, always have, always will be, no matter what people think or say. I'll get back to it,” Atkinson said, via NHL.com.

That said, the Philadelphia forward understands his role in sitting out against the Blue Jackets. And he told NHL.com on Friday that he accepts full responsibility for Tortorella's decision.

“I have to get back to playing with my energy and demanding the puck and wanting the puck and I've kind of let that slide in hoping things would come my way and obviously they haven't,” the Flyers veteran forward said.

The Flyers head into their game against the Flames having lost four games in a row. Let's see if Cam Atkinson can help Philadelphia get back in the win column while breaking his brutal goal-scoring drought in the process.