Who will represent the Flames at the NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching. And for the Calgary Flames, their representatives will have to showcase their skills in enemy territory. In 2024, the All-Star Game is being held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This year, the Flames have some interesting candidates.

Calgary had intentions of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, they haven't had the greatest start to the season. The Flames are still within striking distance of playoff contention. In fact, they trail the Arizona Coyotes by just three points for the final spot in the Western Conference. That said, they'll need to turn it up a notch down the stretch.

Each team's representative for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be revealed on Thursday. With that in mind, here are the top candidates to represent the Calgary Flames at the league's midseason showcase next month.

Flames' MacKenzie Weegar is an interesting option

MacKenzie Weegar is one of the more interesting options in this discussion. After a bit of a weird first season in Calgary, the 29-year-old has bounced back. And he certainly has established himself as a firm candidate for the NHL All-Star Game.

Weegar has eight goals in 38 games. While certainly not an eye-popping stat, it places him among the best scoring defensemen in the league. In fact, just five defensemen have more goals than the Ottawa native. Futhermore, he ranks third in shooting percentage among NHL defensemen who have taken at least 80 shots.

Weegar is contributing in his own end as well. He ranks second among Flames skaters in blocked shots (95) and hits (62). The 29-year-old is doing everything he can to help Calgary climb back into playoff contention in the West.

MacKenzie Weegar is playing extremely well at the right time. He has an outside chance to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, but it's a chance nonetheless. At the very least, he is one of the top contenders to represent the Flames.

Nazem Kadri is in the conversation

Nazem Kadri joined the Calgary Flames in the summer of 2022. He came off a Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche. And he hoped to contribute to a Calgary team looking to return to the playoffs. Unfortunately, his first season was a bit rough. This year, though, Kadri is playing better.

Kadri leads Calgary skaters with 16 assists so far. He ranks second on the team in points, as well, with 26. The veteran center is on pace for another 20+ goal season. And a late season surge could see him surpass the 60-point mark in 2023-24.

Nazeem Kadri struggled to begin the season, but he has found his groove. Now, the London, Ontario native could return to Toronto as part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Blake Coleman is a surprising candidate for the NHL All-Star Game

Blake Coleman has had a respectable few seasons in the NHL to this point. And in 2021, he won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, though, the 32-year-old Texas native could be taking his game up a step in 2023-24.

Coleman leads Flames skaters with 14 goals and 27 points. His current run of form has Coleman on pace for the first 30-goal season of his career. Furthermore, he is on track to smash his career high for points, and he could flirt with the 60-point mark in 2023-24.

Blake Coleman has emerged as one of the top contributors to the Flames. As a result, it may be hard to keep him from representing the Red C at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game next month.