Who could represent the Blue Jackets in Toronto?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not having the season they hoped they would. And to an extent, one can excuse their start to the year given their off-ice drama prior to training camp. That said, a poor start to the season is hard to overcome. And it also makes figuring out who will represent the team at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game a bit difficult.

We know Columbus will have at least one player skating in the NHL's midseason event. Each team has at least one representative as the league showcases and celebrates their biggest stars. For a team like Columbus, there are a number of ways this could go.

Could the Blue Jackets send one of their more established stars to the NHL All-Star Game? Or could we see a young player skate in the spotlight for the very first time? With no further ado, here are a few top contenders to represent the Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Kirill Marchenko may receive his first NHL All-Star Game nod

The Blue Jackets may not be near playoff contention, but there are bright spots to be found. One of those bright spots is young forward Kirill Marchenko. The former second-round pick made his debut in 2022-23, and he had a fine year. In 2023-24, though, he looks to be taking things up a notch.

Marchenko, so far, is tied for the team lead in goals with 13 through 31 games. Furthermore, he ranks second on the team in points with 21. He is four points behind defenseman Zach Werenski for the team lead. The 23-year-old is on pace for 34 goals in his sophomore campaign.

Marchenko has emerged as one of the team's top goal-scoring threats. If he continues his run of form, it could be a legitimate breakout season for the Russian forward. And his performance could land him in Toronto for the NHL All-Star Game.

Johnny Gaudreau has a case

The Blue Jackets signed Johnny Gaudreau in the summer of 2022 to a massive contract. They hoped they were getting the player who made the 2021 NHL All-Star Game and scored 115 points in his final year with the Calgary Flames. So far, that hasn't been the case, but he is still a good hockey player.

Gaudreau is third on Columbus in terms of points scored this season. He has only six goals, but he has added 14 assists for 20 points in 33 games. The New Jersey native is on pace for his lowest goal total in a single season. That said, his playmaking keeps him in this conversation.

The Blue Jackets need more from Gaudreau if they want to try and turn things around. If “Johnny Hockey” can find his game again, it could see him return to the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this upcoming February.

Zach Werenski has earned a spot

At the top of the list for the Blue Jackets has to be defenseman Zach Werenski. The Michigan native has established himself as one of the more underrated blueliners in the NHL over the years. He has never made the NHL All-Star Game before, but that could change in 2024.

Werenski has just one goal this season. However, he leads the team with 25 points. The 26-year-old former top-10 pick is on pace to smash his previous career high in points this year. Furthermore, he remains the best defenseman Columbus has on its roster, even after the team added other established options in the offseason.

Through all the rough patches for Columbus this year, Werenski remains steady. He deserves more recognition, and if he continues this career-best pace, he should find himself skating among the league's brightest stars in Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game.